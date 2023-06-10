Mortal Kombat 1 first look at Summer Game Fest 2023

Description: Ed Boon's on-stage gameplay reveal of Mortal Kombat 1, the latest entry in the storied fighting game franchise, was one of the stand-out moments of an otherwise subdued opening event. At a private event after the show, Senior Video Producer Brandon Quintana and UK Bureau Chief Mat Smith sat down to play some MK1 and came away impressed.We'll be at Summer Game Fest all week, including the Xbox Showcase on June 11th and Ubisoft Forward on June 12th, so stay tuned for more first looks and impressions from the show.