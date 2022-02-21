Morrison wants 'full investigation' into China incident

Morrison added his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident, considered by Canberra as a "dangerous" and "reckless" act.

A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was illuminated on Thursday while flying over Australia's northern approaches by a laser from a People's Liberation Army-Navy (PLA-N) vessel, potentially endangering lives, the defence department said.

A Chinese guided missile destroyer and an amphibious transport dock were also sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia at the time of the incident, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait.