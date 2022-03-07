Morrison calls on China to 'join effort' over Russia

STORY: "No country would have a greater impact, right now, on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine, than China joining the rest of the world in denouncing Russia's aggression and applying the same sanctions we have," Morrison said.

China has declined to call the Russian attack on Ukraine an "invasion" while asking Western countries to respect Russia's "legitimate security concerns." It has called for a solution to the crisis through negotiations. Russia calls the campaign it launched on February 24 a "special military operation," saying it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.