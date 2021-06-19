Morocco war games end, security fears for Africa
A senior U.S. general warned of security fears in Africa as the large-scale U.S.-led African Lion war games with American, African and European troops in Morocco came to a close on Friday. (June 19)
A senior U.S. general warned of security fears in Africa as the large-scale U.S.-led African Lion war games with American, African and European troops in Morocco came to a close on Friday. (June 19)
Marc-Andre Fleury's failed behind-the-net adventure late in Game 3 cost the Vegas Golden Knights in a massive way.
A 25-point comeback in Game 6 versus the Jazz has the Clippers in the WCF.
If you're wondering who Richard Bland is, join the club.
Seth Curry saved the Philadelphia 76ers' season.
That's one way for the U.S. Open to torment a golfer.
Sang Ho Baek appeared in seven games for the Patriots last season, his first at George Mason.
The Montreal Canadiens already had a tough task ahead of them against the Vegas Golden Knights, and now they'll be without their head coach.
Edmonton Elks wide receiver Shai Ross just dunked an Oreo like you've never seen before.
Shohei Ohtani is going to mash some taters at Coors Field.
Kyrie Irving left Game 4 of the series early after tweaking his ankle, and hasn't played since.
While Toronto fans have been forced to take a back seat during this year's NBA playoffs, there's still a lot of Raptors news to digest and dissect during the offseason.
Lee Sanderlin finished last in his fantasy football league, and his punishment was to spend hours upon hours in a Mississippi Waffle House.
Long before Usama Young’s father co-starred with him in a Super Bowl commercial, he influenced his love for football. “The other day we were talking about our heroes and I was talking about how my dad taught me how to tackle, just be fearless and look the opponent in the eye and don’t put your head down,” said Young, a safety who played for the Saints, Browns and Raiders between 2007-15. “I played with that fearlessness. And I think my dad pushing me every day, being able to be at my game, prayi
Canada's Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime suffered semifinal losses Saturday at warmup events ahead of Wimbledon. Shapovalov, the No. 2 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Britain's Cameron Norrie at the Fever-Tree Championships in London. Norrie will meet Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final after the top-seeded Italian defeated Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4. Meanwhile, Auger-Aliassime dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) decision to Ugo Humbert of France in a ba
The postseason is now comeback season. And the Los Angeles Clippers can claim to be the comeback kings. The Clippers’ franchise is known for many things on the futility front: never making the NBA Finals; going 30 years without winning a single playoff series (1976-2006); going 0-8 before Friday in games where the team could have clinched a berth in the conference finals. Let them be known for this now as well: No lead, against that franchise, is apparently safe. There have been only eight insta
Aaron Judge is only looking to hit dingers in front of his home crowd.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — France needed a second-half equalizer from Antoine Griezmann to avoid the biggest upset of the tournament. Hungary, playing in front of a raucous crowd yet again at the European Championship, held the World Cup champions to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Griezmann scored in the 66th minute to dampen the spirit of the crowd, which gave Hungary unwavering support throughout the Group F match. The 67,215-capacity Puskas Arena in Budapest is the only stadium at Euro 2020 to allow f
Canada lost its fourth consecutive women's volleyball match and second in a row by sweep, falling 25-16, 25-17, 25-17 to last-place Thailand on Saturday in Rimini, Italy. Thailand dominated the one-hour 40-minute Volleyball Nations League match from the outset on the way to its second victory in 14 matches while Canada, which saw its record drop to 3-11, continues to be plagued by poor service reception and struggles at the service line. Malika Kanthong and Pleumjit topped Thailand with 16 and 1
Anderson Silva could test his boxing skills against Jake or Logan Paul.
Medal contender Nia Ali sacrificed her chance to reach this summer's Tokyo Olympics because something else was more important to her.