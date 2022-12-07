Morocco Fans Celebrate in Marrakech After Shootout Win Against Spain

Supporters of the Moroccan soccer team celebrated in the streets of Marrakech on Tuesday, December 6, after their team defeated Spain on penalties in the World Cup and advanced to the quarter-finals.

The game ended scoreless after 120 minutes, with Morocco winning 3-0 on penalties. Morocco have never before progressed to the last eight at the World Cup.

Video filmed by Mly El Yazid El Alaoui shows football fans celebrating in the streets of Marrakech. Credit: Mly El Yazid El Alaoui via Storyful