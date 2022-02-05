Moroccan Boy Dies After Several Days in Well

A five-year-old boy who spent four days trapped in a deep well in Morocco was pronounced died on Saturday, February 5, following a lengthy rescue operation, according to the country’s royal palace and Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

The boy, named Rayan, went missing on Tuesday while playing near his home in Ighran, a mountainous region in the Chefchaouen province, his mother told a local news outlet.

After he was located in a well with a depth of 105 feet (32 meters), authorities spent three days trying to rescue him. Search crews used bulldozers to dig a parallel ditch and excavated a horizontal tunnel. According to “reports”: authorities used a tube to deliver oxygen and water to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him.

This footage, posted on the TanjaNews.com Facebook page, shows the depth of the well, rescue operations and locals gathering to support the rescue.

The King of Morocco Mohammed VI called the boy’s parents on Saturday evening to offer condolences, the royal palace said. Credit: TanjaNews.com via Storyful