Moritz Wagner with a last basket of the period vs the Indiana Pacers

Mikal Bridges probably never imagined being traded for Kevin Durant as he was growing up. But he understands it. And he's now even laughing about it.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
JJ Redick fired back Friday and responded to comments made by Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins.
The Lakers have 22 games remaining after a big win over Golden State on Thursday, and the left-for-dead team suddenly looks like a playoff contender.
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The Penguins are waiving Kasperi Kapanen as Sidney Crosby and Co. look to keep their 16-year playoff streak alive.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Montreal Canadiens 2022 second-round pick Lane Hutson seems poised to become the NHL's next great playmaking defenseman.
Princess Diana also wore her red and white houndstooth jacket on multiple occasions.
Pacers center Myles Turner enjoyed one of the best offensive games of his career, but the Celtics' All-Star duo denied him a victory in OT.
Ted Lasso has hurt the ambitions of American coaches in the Premier League, according to Jim Curtin.
The King and Queen Consort will not use the Gold State Coach to travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation, the Sunday Telegraph understands.
Rory McIlroy was among those who called for Greg Norman to step down as LIV Golf’s CEO.
Ahead of his headliner vs. Nikita Krylov, relive Ryan Spann's finish of Dominick Reyes at UFC 281.
Timo Meier and Patrick Kane are two of the biggest names potentially available before the NHL's March 3 deadline. Here's who else could move.
The Winnipeg Jets are gearing up for a deep playoff run with the addition of scoring winger Nino Niederreiter on Saturday.
A vote of the sport’s major players on the proposed ban is due to be held after the British Grand Prix in July.
Pitch clock enforcement has been strict so far.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek was upset by Barbora Krejcikova 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday. Krejcikova closed the tournament by beating the top three players in the WTA rankings: No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals, then Swiatek. No. 8 Daria Kasaktina was also overcome in the second round.
Iga Swiatek again defeated Coco Gauff in straight sets, before Barbora Krejcikova landed another top-three win in the other semi-final.