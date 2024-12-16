Moritz Wagner gets the And-1

Wagner is averaging a career-high 24.4 points through 25 games.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Functional football? Played by the Jets? It happened!
Man United scored two goals in the final three minutes of regulation to take the lead and snap a two-game losing streak.
After winning a state title as a high school football coach, Bridgewater might be eyeing a return to the NFL.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Christian and Alexis react to Tim Weah and Weston McKennie starring in Juventus’ 2-0 win over Manchester City. Then, Christian and Alexis bring on Tifo’s JJ Bull, a comedy soccer content creator, to chat about the comedy world in soccer. Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Rápido Reactions and react to Saudi Arabia winning the World Cup bid, David Coote & more.
Bill Belichick said he "didn't come here to leave" while being introduced at UNC, but his contract sure gives him the ability do so.
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Soto revealed that there was no communication with his former Yankees teammates during the free-agent process.