Moritz Wagner finishes through contact, 01/02/2024
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
World No 1 Novak Djokovic has stunned a Chinese reporter by responding to her in her own language.
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
When Hypegolf spoke with Erica Malbon from Malbon Golf in September, the co-founder suggested that...
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
The University of Michigan alumnus shared his excitement about his former team's win on Instagram
The Conners will be without a familiar face in Season 6. Jayden Rey, who has played DJ’s daughter Mary since the launch of the Roseanne revival, will not be returning as a series regular in the upcoming season, sources confirm to Deadline. Her departure follows the exit last season of her TV dad, played by …
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was on the edge of his seat as an assistant coach in the press box. The final of last year's world junior hockey championship saw Canada lead underdog Czechia 2-0 midway through the third period in Halifax before a pair of goals stunned the hosts. The Canadians reset, kept their nerve and scored in overtime to secure a second straight gold medal. Now in the top job, Letang knows just how close that team came to settling for silver. "We remember the good side," Ca
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A prosecutor said Tuesday that separate murder, kidnapping and conspiracy cases will be combined so a former NBA developmental league player and his ex-girlfriend can be tried together in the killing of a woman whose body was found last month in southern Nevada. Chance Comanche, 27, a Los Angeles native who played for the Stockton Kings before his Dec. 15 arrest in Sacramento, California, made an initial court appearance Tuesday. He stood in shackles and responded, “Yes, ma'am,”
TORONTO — The Professional Women's Hockey League rule book released hours before its first game Monday features a short-handed goal ending a power-play for the opposing team. The six-team PWHL, which opened with Toronto hosting New York, modelled its rule book on the NHL's and the International Ice Hockey Federation's. But the women's league adopted a unique rule interpretation after experimenting with it during December's pre-season evaluation camp in Utica, N.Y. If a team serving a minor penal
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill breaks down the trade that sent OG Anunoby from the Raptors to the Knicks and then picks out New Year’s resolutions for some of the most interesting teams around the league.
NFL Week 17 provided several teams the opportunity to solidify their playoff standing, but not everyone took advantage.
Michigan safety Jesse Madden reminisces about what it's been like to play football while being related to coaching and broadcasting legend John Madden.
While the decision to return the ball from the end zone was questionable, it didn’t end up costing the Chiefs.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has made a dramatic return to WWE at Raw.
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 39 points, OG Anunoby had 17 in a strong debut with his new team and the New York Knicks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-106 on Monday. Jalen Brunson added 16 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Knicks, who snapped a three-game losing streak after putting Anunoby into the starting lineup for his first game since coming from Toronto in Saturday's trade that sent RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Raptors. Anunoby was 7 for 12 from the field an
Christian McCaffery, the San Francisco 49ers’ star running back, won’t play in the team’s season finale next Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook's agents LAA Sports & Entertainment. The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer. NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook’s agents, who confirmed the move to The Associated Press. Coo