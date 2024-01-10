Moritz Wagner with the big dunk

Zoe Ireland-Meklensek, 13, and her friend Emma Bassermann, 14, were catching their last wave of the day on a Barbados beach last Wednesday when they heard something in the distance."I overheard a faint call for help," said Zoe.Both teens are strong swimmers from Montreal, and what happened next earned them recognition as a pair of heroes. That faint call for help was from a woman who was drowning. "So I went to her," Zoe said.The woman was struggling in the current. She told the teen that her hu
Wanna' see a dead body? On Monday's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" the late-night host destroyed Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers during a seven-minute monologue.
Pat McAfee is standing firm on his claims that an ESPN executive was “trying to sabotage” his show. The football commentator addressed his remarks from Friday’s show on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which airs its first two hours on ESPN, followed by a third hour on ESPN+ and his YouTube channel. “There …
Just as he is with a golf club in hand, when a microphone is close by Rory McIlroy does not take wild lunges or indulge in hit and hope. As he is on the fairway, McIlroy is with the media – natural but knowledgeable; ebullient, but informed.
Andre Agassi delighted fans last week with a very rare loved-up photo featuring his wife Steffi Graf. See romantic snapshot here...
Woods appears to be the only person who can meet the qualifications of the oddly specific job posting.
Ordinary people can’t afford to go to the Chiefs playoff game, but we should at least be able to watch it for free on TV.
Here is every team in the NFL playoffs ranked based on their odds of winning the 2024 Super Bowl.
Central figure in Michigan football's sign-stealing scandal reactivates social media account, celebrates team's undefeated season with animated image.
Woods: "I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world."
TORONTO — William Nylander will be in a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater for years to come. Nylander has agreed to an eight-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth US$92 million, the NHL team confirmed Monday. It is the largest contract in Maple Leafs history by total value and includes a no-movement clause. The 27-year-old Nylander has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season. Toronto drafted Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 draft. He has 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games w
Tiger Woods has gone from “Hello, world,” to saying goodbye to Nike. Woods ended months of speculation by making it official Monday that the partnership between golf's biggest star and the powerful Swoosh brand is ending after 27 years, a move that raises questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought them together when he turned pro. “Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partner
Aaron Rodgers, who said the Jets must avoid distractions, plans to address comments he made about TV host Jimmy Kimmel on the Pat McAfee Show.
He split his first NFL season between two teams and didn't play a down but Scott Milanovich still considers Canadian Nathan Rourke's stint south of the border a success. Rourke, 25, dressed with both Jacksonville and New England this year after being named the CFL's outstanding Canadian in 2022 while with the B.C. Lions. The 25-year-old Victoria native initially signed with the Jaguars and after starting the year on the practice roster twice gained promotion to the active roster before being cla
With the regular season complete, it's time for an NFL mock draft. Quarterbacks drive the first round, with four taken in the top 13 picks.
With the 2023 regular season in the books, here's where the Bears will be picking with their two first-round draft picks.
The first baseman and his wife, Chelsea, were seated "6 feet" away from the pop superstar and her entourage on Sunday night
Rasmus Hojlund missed a series of chances in the FA Cup win against Wigan
NBA champion and Warriors star Draymond Green says he considered retirement when the league suspended him indefinitely for on-court behavior.
Fitterer was fired Monday by Panthers owner David Tepper, who will now be searching for both a general manager and a new head coach this offseason.