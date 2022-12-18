Moritz Wagner with an assist vs the Boston Celtics
NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's injury issues continue to worsen with Titans being declared out, including a trio of defensive starters, for Sunday's game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. Burks suffered the injury on a touchdown catch when Eagles defender Marcus Epps hit him in the face mask. Defensively, the Titans (7-6) will be short-ha
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. And yet, amid all this, four young wide receivers —
Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what worked against the Nets, Malachi Flynn's impactful minutes and the benefits of having Christian Koloko on the floor.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori
At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?
DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi
CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Tyler Huntley was at practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday. Lamar Jackson remained absent as he recovers from his knee injury two weekends ago, but Huntley was on the field during the portion open to reporters. He threw a bit without a helmet on, then participated in a drill while wearing one. Huntley has been in concussion protocol after leaving last weekend's win at Pittsburgh in the third quarter. If he and Jackson aren't available for Saturday's game at Clev
MONTREAL — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey League. It was a feat the fifth-year pro didn’t realize was at arm’s reach. “I'm not even sure, maybe, I guess it was 100?” Hagel asked. “It's crazy from how it started and the ups and downs I’ve been through and finally to
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors
Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur
The Canadian short track relay teams both landed on the podium at the World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on Sunday. The men's team of William Dandjinou, Pascal Dion, Maxime Laoun, and Jordan Pierre-Gilles won gold in the 5,000-metre relay. The Canadians finished in a time of six minutes 54.91 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands (6:54.935) and Japan (6:55.648). WATCH | Canadian men strike relay gold: "The team is really happy with today's results, it gives us a lot of confidence for the last ha
Alex Pietrangelo missed nine games after his daughter suffered a brain lesion that caused her to lose vital motor skills.