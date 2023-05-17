Morgan County couple in their 80s cleaning up damage after tornado hits their home
A Morgan County couple is struggling with repairs after a tornado hit their home during severe storms last week.
A Morgan County couple is struggling with repairs after a tornado hit their home during severe storms last week.
(Reuters) -The Western Canadian city of Calgary received a special weather alert on Tuesday, warning residents of poor air quality and reduced visibility as tinder-dry weather and shifting winds elevated the risk of spreading wildfires in the oil-producing province of Alberta. Some 90 wildfires are active in Alberta, with 23 out of control, according to the provincial government, forcing about 20,000 people out of their homes. At one point the fires forced oil and gas producers to shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 3.7% of national production.
The weather event is expected to primarily affect higher-elevation areas in Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The best chance of storms will be in the San Gabriel Mountains.
CALGARY — Some oil and gas companies in Alberta are once again shutting in production as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the wildfire situation in the energy-producing province. Last week some companies in the affected areas were able to restart operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall brought relief in some areas of the province. But the situation this week has worsened due to shifting winds and hotter temperatures. Crescent Point Energy Corp. says it has once again shut in its entire 4
An evacuation order for a west-central Alberta town has been lifted as wildfires continue to keep thousands of people out of their homes in the province. Residents of Drayton Valley and in some parts of Brazeau County are being allowed to return after the areas were evacuated two weeks ago. Drayton Valley, 145 kilometres west of Edmonton, has a population of about 7,000. Meanwhile, about 1,300 residents were ordered to evacuate the town of Swan Hills northeast of Edmonton. Alberta Wildfire offic
Formula One staff were forced to evacuate the Imola paddock on Tuesday amid concern over heavy rain and possible flooding ahead of this weekend’s grand prix.
2023 has offered a strange mix of weather so far, from winter weather that continued well into spring, to a spring that has felt more like summer, triggering forest fires and air quality advisories. So how will the rest of spring and summer shape up in terms of weather in the Prairies, and how will that impact our climate? While some switching weather patterns make this hard to predict, experts are anticipating water supply challenges, fires and drought. Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environm
The heat dome over Western Canada will subside, but the hot temperatures are still sticking around as winds shift and carry wildfire smoke to major cities in Alberta and other provinces across the country
Early warning can help take sensitive systems offline or move satellites to different orbits, scientists say
The City of Grand Forks in southeastern B.C. has issued a new evacuation order due to the imminent threat of flooding. On Monday afternoon, the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary issued the order to six properties in the Gilpin Road area, located in the eastern part of the city that is home to more than 4,000 residents. The district said its decision was based on an "imminent danger of flooding." "The evacuation order is being issued due to the river cutting off access to the six properties,
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped in Edmonton on Monday to meet with military personnel who are helping fight wildfires in Alberta that worsened under the weekend heat. Trudeau was given an overview of the fires at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton and, along with federal Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, was briefed about the weather forecast and threats from rising temperatures and dryness. About 300 soldiers are being deployed across the province to help with the fires, which have f
The ongoing May heat wave that shattered almost 40 daily temperature records across B.C. and Alberta on Sunday should be seen as a warning of more out-of-season hot spells in the future, climatologists say. The unseasonal hot weather, which has sent temperatures soaring 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal in some communities, broke more than 30 records in B.C., in towns including Cache Creek, Hope and Lillooet. The temperature peaked at 35.9 C in Lytton. In Alberta, Sunday's temperature spike br
Extreme summer-like heat persists throughout British Columbia, with likely thunderstorms moving through the southernmost parts of the province through mid-week
With wildfires burning in much of northern Alberta, community members are volunteering to work alongside the professionals to battle the flames.
Flying over the Sierra Nevada, teams are using lasers to measure California's vast snowpack, tracking flood risks as the snow melts.
As California agencies brace for summer, visitors of Northern waterways have been told to take precaution as record-breaking snow packs melt.
With the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season upon us, now is a good time to review the list of names that will be used throughout the six-month period.
Extreme summer-like heat persists throughout British Columbia, with likely thunderstorms moving through the southernmost parts of the province through mid-week
The Western Canadian city of Calgary received a special weather alert on Tuesday, warning residents of poor air quality and reduced visibility as tinder-dry weather and shifting winds elevated the risk of spreading wildfires in the oil-producing province of Alberta. Some 90 wildfires are active in Alberta, with 23 out of control, according to the provincial government, forcing about 20,000 people out of their homes. At one point the fires forced oil and gas producers to shut in at least 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, or 3.7% of national production.
Tioga Road remains closed in Yosemite National Park with much of Yosemite's high country covered in several feet of snow.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia has issued an evacuation alert telling all of its approximately 21,000 residents to get ready to leave in response to a wildfire that's grown to more than 130 square kilometres in size. An update from the BC Wildfire Service this afternoon says the Stoddart Creek wildfire is burning out of control and continuing to spread. The blaze, which the service says is suspected to be human-caused, has previously triggered al