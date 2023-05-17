Morgan County couple in their 80s cleaning up damage after tornado hits their home

CBC

The City of Grand Forks in southeastern B.C. has issued a new evacuation order due to the imminent threat of flooding. On Monday afternoon, the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary issued the order to six properties in the Gilpin Road area, located in the eastern part of the city that is home to more than 4,000 residents. The district said its decision was based on an "imminent danger of flooding." "The evacuation order is being issued due to the river cutting off access to the six properties,