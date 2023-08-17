Morel's walk-off homer (19)
Christopher Morel hits a three-run, walk-off home run to right-center field, giving the Cubs a 4-3 win over the White Sox
Christopher Morel hits a three-run, walk-off home run to right-center field, giving the Cubs a 4-3 win over the White Sox
Pharmaniaga Berhad ( KLSE:PHARMA ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the...
Umpire Ángel Hernández was dealt a legal setback Tuesday, one day after missing a call in Royals’ win over Mariners.
With Jordan Romano back in the mix, the Blue Jays boast one of baseball's best relief corps. Now, it's about deciding how to utilize it most effectively.
“I’m sorry to hear that a staff member took offense to constructive criticism on how we could improve,” Verlander wrote on Twitter
The two have been together for more than seven years, since before Stecher's NHL debut.
TORONTO — Cavan Biggio was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded as the Toronto Blue Jays scratched out a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. A pitcher's duel between starters Yusei Kikuchi and Zack Wheeler had the score tied 1-1 when Toronto (67-54) loaded the bases in the eighth inning, setting up Biggio's game-winning plunk. George Springer's RBI single was the only traditional run scored by the Blue Jays. Kikuchi earned a no decision despite pitching a quality six innings where
The former president looked gloomy and tense at his Bedminster golf club last week, just days before he was charged in Georgia.
NEW YORK (AP) — Umpire Ángel Hernández lost again in his racial discrimination lawsuit against Major League Baseball when a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his case on Tuesday. The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 District Court decision that granted MLB a summary judgment. The Cuba-born Hernández, hired as a big league umpire in 1993, sued in 2017. He alleged he was discriminated against because he had not been assigned to the World Series since 2005 and had been passe
England women reached the World Cup final for the first time in their history following a stunning 3-1 win over co-hosts Australia on Wednesday.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco Giants star Joc Pederson is scared to fly. Outfielder Seth Brown of the Oakland Athletics, too. They are hardly the only ones. Longtime manager Dusty Baker would bet that anxiety in the air has shortened more than a few careers. He recalls watching terrified teammates and coaches cling tightly to photos of their loved ones during bumpy flights. “There’s no helping them,” Baker said. “A lot of times they have a couple drinks more than they should on the plane. I
Adding another grim measure to the rinse-repeat cycle of Yankees losses, Tuesday’s loss to the Braves sunk New York to the .500 level after 120 games.
The Montreal-born athlete appeared on Sportsnet in a look that fans adored.
The surreal ride of Lionel Messi with Inter Miami continued Tuesday night in a 4-1 victory at Philadelphia that sends Miami to the championship match of the Leagues Cup tournament.
And will the Prince of Wales be heading to Australia?
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League has been hosting its World Series in Williamsport since 1947, yet it will be welcoming a new guest when the tournament starts Wednesday — Cuba. Bayamo Little League beat Habana del Este Little League 6-2 to become the first Cuban team to qualify for the tournament back in March. And the club from Bayamo sure is happy to have made it. Walking into a Little League-sponsored picnic Monday at a college across the Susquehanna River, the Cubans entered with
Toronto's offence has failed to meet expectations all season long, and it's had to rely on a surprising source of power in recent weeks just to get by.
Yannik Paul’s camp has defended the young German’s “bizarre” decision to skip the third last event in the incredibly tight battle for Ryder Cup qualification by explaining he is targeting one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer on the European circuit.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The return of Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano from the IL on Tuesday was nothing short of triumphant.
England and Australia face off in the World Cup semifinals with a first-ever trip to the finals on the line for both squads.