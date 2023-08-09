Morel's leadoff homer (18)
Christopher Morel smashes a homer to left field on the first pitch of the game, giving the Cubs an early 1-0 lead
Rehabbing Blue Jays reliever Chad Green ran into some bad luck during Tuesday's outing with the Buffalo Bisons.
The coaches' challenge on "The Ultimate Fighter" is Dana White's favorite part of the show – but not this time.
After noting the Orioles' recent struggles vs. the Rays, TV voice Kevin Brown was taken off the air, stirring outrage among the broadcast fraternity.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Out at first? Nope, safe, all thanks to three blown calls by first base umpire Lew Williams. Upon further review, Williams went 0-for-3 on challenged calls in the first game of a doubleheader between the Nationals and Phillies on Tuesday. Williams, who was called up from Triple-A as a fill-in umpire, got the assignment at first base in the opener. He missed his first call in the second inning when Washington's Ildemaro Vargas was called out at first on a bad throw by Philadel
CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone made the most of his AL-leading sixth ejection this season during a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. Boone was booted by plate umpire Laz Diaz after Anthony Volpe was called out on strikes against Chicago reliever Bryan Shaw to begin the eighth inning. After he was thrown out, Boone ran to home plate and went into a theatrical, arm-waving display. The manager bent down and drew a line in the dirt with his finger at the edge of
The Blue Jays fan base has already fallen in love with Davis Schneider, but his impact at the MLB level remains hard to project.
Blue Jays starter Hyun Jin Ryu was cruising through only his second start of the season before receiving a comebacker off his knee.
The MSNBC anchor pointed out “two major differences” between the U.S. women’s national soccer team and the former president.
Middleton called out his former team's culture after being traded at the deadline.
Yusei Kikuchi is putting together a season that's defying all reasonable expectations — and he's building momentum.
Tension, great goals and penalty shoot-out wins, the first stage of the Fifa Women's World Cup knock-outs delivered and there's no doubt more drama to come.
TORONTO — Jose Bautista feels the 2015 and 2016 Toronto Blue Jays seasons provided the most joy in his highlight-filled career. However, eight years later, the way the 2015 American League Championship Series ended against the Kansas City Royals still stings. In advance of Bautista being added to the Blue Jays' level of excellence this weekend, the retired slugger reflected on his 10-year path in Toronto during a media conference call on Tuesday. "When I look back, 2015 is the one that kind of s
The mom of two loved every moment of their first summer as a family of four
We’ll take “Irked Jeopardy! Alumni” for $200, please. On the heels of Jeopardy!‘s showrunner revealing how, exactly, Season 40 will proceed this fall while the Writers Guild is striking — in short, the show plans to recycle clues and contestants — series veteran James Holzhauer has expressed his displeasure with the planned changes. “If you …
UFC president Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz's loss to Jake Paul and is asked about a potential reunion with the Stockton, Calif. superstar.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
The Toronto Maple Leafs have onboarded a veteran goaltender with a dubious statistical record in recent seasons.
There aren't any deals as big as the Erik Karlsson trade around the corner, but there are still difference makers who could switch teams.
PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan had his first meeting with players Tuesday afternoon since his return to work, offering few details on the surprise agreement with the Saudi backer of LIV Golf that two players said still involve several moving parts. Patrick Cantlay also did not attend. Both are PGA Tour board members and have had been on previous calls.