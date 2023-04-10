More warmth followed by a cool-down
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get and when a significant temperature drop will arrive.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get and when a significant temperature drop will arrive.
Another exciting day of Premier League action saw Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Tottenham all win.
NAPANEE, Ont. — A conservation authority in eastern Ontario has issued a flood warning for several rivers and watershed lakes expected to peak on Sunday, saying flooding is imminent or already occurring in some locations. Quinte Conservation says water levels on the Moira River from Stoco Lake to Corbyville are continuing to rise and will be comparable to levels seen in 2017. Persistent, steady rains soaked swaths of central and eastern Canada in the spring of 2017, causing record precipitation
Kevin De Bruyne moved into fifth on the Premier League's all-time assists leaderboard by setting up his 100th goal against Southampton.
Animals in South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park and Adelaide Zoo enjoyed an array of easter-themed treats, footage released on Easter Sunday, April 9 shows.Zoos SA released footage showing giant pandas, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, cracking into a giant carrot and rabbit filled with panda cake; Asian small-clawed otters munching on mealworm-filled Easter eggs; and Dingo pair Lara and Indi tucking into bunnies filled with kibble.Meanwhile, the native species at Monarto Safari Park were treated to some bilby-themed snacks.Zoos SA said a newborn Greater Bilby joey made its debut just in time for Easter at the Adelaide Zoo Nocturnal House. Credit: Zoos SA via Storyful
Several police vehicles remain at a rural acreage outside of Chestermere, Alta. as officers from the Calgary Police Service and the RCMP secure the home (property) and collect evidence. The large police presence in the town located about 16 kilometers east of Calgary is part criminal investigation that's been going on for a number of days. Police said it's the culmination of a months-long investigation. "With assistance from the RCMP, the Calgary Police Service is currently executing a search wa
Millions of Canadians are in for a warmup this coming week while one province sits on the sidelines with less-than-stellar weather
Drive two hours north of Ottawa, put on a hard hat and bright orange vest, descend into a pit — and you find yourself on the frontline in the fight to be part of the new, green economy. A mining project might not be what comes to mind when you think of the transition to a lower emissions economy. But embedded in electric vehicles, solar panels and hydrogen fuel storage are metals and minerals that come from mines like the one in Lac-des-Îles, Que. The graphite mine, owned by the company Northern
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's transportation ministry says an "intense spring storm" is poised to hit a 150 km stretch of Highway in the southeastern part of the province. DriveBC issued a travel advisory Saturday morning for a portion of Highway 1 running between Golden and Revelstoke. It says the storm is expected to peak on Monday and may require avalanche control work affecting traffic in both directions. DriveBC says a closure of up to 8 hours may be required to ensure traveler safety. The
Facebook users can’t stop speculating over what the creature — seen inside a South Texas state park — could be.
"Power just came back on!" came the late Saturday afternoon text from Sue Lott. "Hallejuah!" A longtime resident of Nepean's Sunnycrest Drive, Lott went without power for nearly three full days after last Wednesday's ice storm. Lott acknowledges she's not as vulnerable as, say, people who can't use their elevators during a blackout. But her post-storm experience — coming less than a year after the 2022 derecho knocked out power in her neighbourhood for even longer — has her dreading a "new norma
It’s been 12 years since the catastrophe at Fukushima Daiichi, and decommissioning the site continues to be a major headache.
The latest on the toxic bloom.
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
The mercury rose to 17.3C in Kinlochewe in the Scottish Highlands as Brits basked in glorious sunshine over Easter weekend
The collapse of wild salmon is causing a current of pain that spans the length of the Yukon River, from its mouth at Alaska’s Bering Sea to the headwaters in Canada’s Yukon territory 3,000 kilometres away. Indigenous people on both sides of the border spoke about the devastation the loss of chinook salmon and the more recent collapse of chum stocks are having on communities while testifying at the Yukon River Panel, a bilateral commission that manages salmon stocks, during its meeting in Whiteho
Search crews found the man dead after he didn’t return home.
Two conservation authorities in eastern Ontario have issued flood warnings for several rivers and watershed lakes in their areas, with flooding imminent or already occurring in some locations. The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority (RVCA) issued its warning Saturday for areas around Bob's Lake in South Frontenac, Christie Lake in Tay Valley and the Tay River in Perth, Ont. The Tay River was high enough Sunday to have partially submerged benches and bridges in Perth's Stewart Park. Properties a
Almost all Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One customers have had their power restored after last week's ice storm, but thousands of customers in western Quebec are still in the dark. As of 3 p.m. Sunday: 11,523 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais don't have power. Less than 100 Hydro Ottawa customers don't have power. 823 Hydro One customers in eastern Ontario don't have power. Hundreds of thousands of Hydro Ottawa, Hydro One and Hydro-Québec customers were affected by Wednesday's freezing rain. Hyd
Meteorologists will be watching closely this week for what could be the first tropical storm ever recorded in the Gulf of Mexico in April.
Wildlife becomes more visible this time of year.