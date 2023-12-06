More Valley schools receive officers with school safety officer program
More police officers are walking on Valley school campuses now, more than there were a month ago after the Arizona Department of Education’s initiative to place off-duty officers in schools. In October, Superintendent Tom Horne announced a new initiative to partner with a company called Off Duty Management to help put police officers in schools on their off days. This comes after finding out some schools could not get resource officers due to staffing shortages in police departments.