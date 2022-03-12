More U.S. soldiers deploy to Europe to back NATO

STORY: Some 130 soldiers based in Fort Stewart in Georgia left from Hunter Airfield, having been told to prepare for a six-month mission before they left their base, according to Major General Charlie Costanza.

The U.S. Army said the soldiers' mission included reassuring NATO allies and deterring Russian aggression.

The soldiers are from the B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, and will be joining thousands of other U.S. troops recently deployed to the region.