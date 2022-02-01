"More spectacle than substance:" Spotify's new COVID-19 policy

Wallace said Spotify's advisory was "inaction disguised to look like action."

The content advisory that they (referring to Spotify) are putting on all COVID-19 information, not just problematic COVID-19 misinformation, it's really kind of inaction disguised to look like action. It's more spectacle than substance. So if anything that talks about COVID-19 can have an advisory on it, whether it's from the WHO or from Joe Rogan, it really doesn't accomplish anything."

Wallace said it was 'amazing' to get such public support, and credits public pressure.

"We're not, we're not trying to cancel Joe Rogan. We are not trying to have him stop making podcasts and it's a private company Spotify so they can do what they want. I'm just, my my job as an epidemiologist is to find risk factors for disease and misinformation about the pandemic, about COVID-19 and about the vaccines has been a risk factor for more disease and death throughout this entire pandemic. And when it's spreading on a big platform like that unchecked, it does create a sense of false balance and people don't know what to believe so they'll believe the misinformation instead of the public health guidances."