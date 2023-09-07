More soccer fields coming to Salinas

The Canadian Press

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A lavish spending spree that has seen Saudi Arabia lure some of soccer's biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom will come to a halt on Thursday when its transfer window shuts. Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have been the most notable signings of an ambitious recruitment drive that has shaken up the sport, while there were also attempts to land Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah. More marquee names could still head to the Saudi League before the w