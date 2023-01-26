More Snow Forecasted in Eastern Lake Ontario Region as Authorities Issue Weather Warnings

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted more snow across western New York on Thursday, January 26, after a wintery mix swept through the region on January 25.

Footage posted to Twitter by user @wx_ethan shows overcast skies and snow descending on Oswego, New York, on January 25.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning and a hazardous weather outlook in the region and warned travelers of slippery, snow-covered roads and reduced visibility. Credit: @wx_ethan via Storyful