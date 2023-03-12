More snow closing in
Metro Detroit has more snow to get through Sunday and Monday.
It’s been a long wait, but we’re finally coming out of La Niña. The shift could have implications for your weather in the coming months.
Back and forth, Ontario. The week will start with another taste of winter, followed by a tease of spring, then another storm potential by the end of the week.
A wintry system brought blizzard conditions to parts of southern Ontario on Friday, throwing travel plans into a tailspin across the region.
An atmospheric river battering California has prompted evacuations, a Presidential Emergency Declaration and warnings of more rain Saturday.
A Northern California agricultural community famous for its strawberry crop was forced to evacuate early Saturday after the Pajaro River’s levee was breached by flooding from a new atmospheric river that pummeled the state. Across the Central Coast's Monterey County, more than 8,500 people were under evacuation orders and warnings Saturday, including roughly 1,700 residents — many of them Latino farmworkers — from the unincorporated community of Pajaro. Officials said the Pajaro River's levee breach is about 100 feet (30.48 meters) wide.
There were fears the houses could collapse due to coastal erosion in Norfolk.
Reservoir levels at Oroville stand at about 840 feet — 60 feet shy of the maximum.
Winter weather made for messy driving in Toronto on Friday as more snow blanketed the city. Environment Canada, however, ended the winter weather travel advisory for Toronto at about 9:15 p.m. The federal weather agency had warned of "hazardous" driving conditions and had said that visibility could be reduced at times while the snow fell. Kelly Hobelman, meteorologist for Environment Canada, said Friday night that between five and nine centimetres of snow fell in the Greater Toronto Area. Toront
Here’s the latest on red tide conditions in Southwest Florida and Manatee County.
When one door closes, another one opens. Or in this case, when one snowy system ends, another moves in.
The red tide in Florida washed up many dead fish on the state's southwestern coast. This map shows where the red tide is now.
The liquified natural gas companies behind GNL Québec and Gazoduq are claiming $20 billion US in compensation from the government of Canada for pulling the plug on their natural gas liquefaction terminal and gas pipeline projects in Saguenay, Que. The goal of the $14 billion project was to build a terminal to export liquified natural gas imported by pipeline from Western Canada by boat on the Saguenay River. It also would have seen the construction of a 780-kilometre pipeline connecting the port
A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen
Canada's spy agency says climate change is threatening the nation's prosperity and security, and has identified British Columbia as a region of particular concern. A newly released analysis by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) that was prepared in April 2021 and only recently disclosed to The Canadian Press spells out several concerns presented by global warming. They include looming threats to water and food security, Arctic sovereignty, and coastal security — the latter of whic
Norm Sayler has plowed more than 50 feet of snow so far this winter in Northern California's Lake Tahoe region. He says it's a "way of life."
The National Weather Service is predicting drizzles of rain to continue throughout Saturday.
Weather agencies urged caution as snow and ice could lead to hazardous travel conditions.
China on Friday condemned a Japanese plan to release treated radioactive wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, demanding that Tokyo first receive the approval of neighboring countries. China has made similar complaints on a regular basis in the past, but has not said how it would respond if Japan goes ahead with the planned release. China, which Japan invaded in the first half of the last century, has been a constant critic of Tokyo and its security alliance with the U.S., with the ruling Communist Party frequently invoking historical wrongs to rally domestic support and seek to undermine Japan’s global standing.
This storm isn’t quite done, and there’s another waiting in the wings.