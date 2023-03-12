More snow closing in

The Canadian Press

A large swath of southern Ontario was hit with another blast of winter on Friday, with steady snow complicating commutes and the start of March break travel. A storm stretched over the Greater Toronto Area through to Windsor, and Environment Canada issued snowfall alerts for Halton, Peel, Hamilton and Niagara, with regions receiving between five and 20 cm of snow. "We are enveloped by this system right now, and that's why we see snow basically everywhere in parts of southern Ontario," Environmen