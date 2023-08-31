More Security Coming to Kern County Ballot Boxes
Wednesday's Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting resulted in the approval of roughly $2.7 million to go toward installing security cameras and other equipment for use during election season.
Elie Mystal, an attorney and justice correspondent for The Nation, said he had previously believed Trump would dodge trial before the 2024 election.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump defended his real estate empire and his presidency in a face-to-face clash with the New York attorney general suing him for fraud, testifying at a closed-door grilling in April that his company is flush with cash — and claiming he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war when he was president. Trump, in testimony made public Wednesday, said it was a “terrible thing” that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial st
The "projection king" was mocked on social media over his latest bizarre rant.
Canadian passport holders soon will no longer be able to obtain visas upon arrival in Egypt — a new rule that could mean additional headaches for thousands of travellers.As of Sunday, Canadians travelling to Egypt will have to visit Egypt's embassy or a consulate in Canada to apply for a visa before they leave the country, according to Global Affairs Canada's travel page for Egypt.Previously, travellers could get their visas upon arrival at the airport in Cairo, or obtain an e-visa before depart
The Ukrainian military has breached a section of Russia’s main defensive line on the southern front, video footage suggests.
ReutersRudy Giuliani on Wednesday lost a defamation suit filed by two Georgia election workers after a federal judge deemed him unable to produce and preserve substantial electronic evidence or respond to subpoenas, resulting in a “default” judgement.In a fiery 57-page ruling from U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell, Giuliani was chided line after line for “donning a cloak of victimization” and undermining the discovery process in what should have been a “straight-forward defamation case.”“Ra
The former New Jersey governor reveals why he's living "rent-free" inside the former president's head.
Former President Donald Trump routinely overstated his net worth -- sometimes by more than $2 billion -- during years when the actual values of his real estate holdings were far less than he claimed, according to a court filing Wednesday by the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James. The attorney general's office included the numbers in a motion for summary judgement that asks the court to resolve a civil fraud claim before the AG's $250 million civil suit against Trump goes to trial. "We have properties that make money, but you can sell for many, many times because of the quality of the property, like a Turnberry in Scotland," Trump said, according to the transcript.
The MSNBC host said a new development about the former New York mayor could undercut one of Trump's legal arguments.
Fox News' Peter Doocy appeared to be readying conservatives for the possibility of new health guidelines on drinking, despite no news of the sort being announced.
John Eastman, the lawyer indicted in Georgia on RICO charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, appeared on Fox News Tuesday for an interview in which he seemed to pretend like an incriminating email he sent—and which has been in the public record for some time—simply doesn’t exist.On The Ingraham Angle, Eastman was asked by anchor Laura Ingraham about whether the prosecutors can prove the case, which Ingraham said revolved around Eastman and the other defendants “a
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Republicans in Washington and Georgia began attacking Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately after she announced the Aug. 14 indictment of former President Donald Trump for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. But others, including Gov. Brian Kemp, have been conspicuous in their unwillingness to pile on. Kemp, who had previously survived scathing attacks from Trump over his refusal to endorse the former president's false claims about
As the former president faces the prospect of jail time, his daughters Tiffany and Ivanka "just want to chill in Miami," a source tells PEOPLE.
The group will also have a billboard in Times Square showing all 91 felony charges against the former president.
The Fox News anchor's flub is "just another case of their propaganda and lying to their viewers," artist Chris Veal told HuffPost.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAfter Yevgeny Prigozhin staged his failed revolt in Russia two months ago, the Kremlin promptly clamped down on his empire. The paramilitary boss and his mercenaries were exiled to Belarus, while Wagner-linked media companies that spewed Russian propaganda online were blocked. The future of his information operations were further put into question last week, when Prigozhin was reported dead in a plane crash that bore all the signs of
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted with criminal charges by a federal grand jury on Aug. 1, charging him with four crimes in an alleged effort to overturn the 2020 elections. Now, many...
Donald Trump's eldest son doesn’t “feel right about profiting” from his dad’s arrest, but he'll do what he must to help “the cause.”
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyRussian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly prepared to venture out for his first foreign trip since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued his arrest warrant for alleged war crimes.Putin will be making his visit in China for the Belt and Road Forum in October, according to a Bloomberg report.The ICC issued Putin’s arrest warrant in March over his alleged involvement in abducting and illegal deporting children from Ukraine, rep
A former Russian general has called for a tactical nuclear strike in southern Ukraine after Kyiv’s forces were said to be gaining a foothold near some of Moscow’s weakest defences in the area.