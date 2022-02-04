More than ready for Beijing, says Aussie champion Camplin

Camplin, who retired from aerial skiing after competing in the 2006 Games, is in Beijing as the deputy chef de mission for the Australian 2022 team.

Asked at a news conference on Friday if she had any advice for the Aussie aerial skiers competing in Beijing, Camplin said she was there to support them in the background and felt the athletes had done everything they can to prepare.

"What they do day in and day out and what got them to be here, what enabled them to achieve the performances that put them on the world standing they hold today, they don't need to do anything other than that," Camplin said.

Australia has a particularly successful track record in aerials, which sees skiers soar to perform complex flips and stunts after jumping off a steep snowy slope.