More rain chances ahead: July 30 Omaha
A round of strong overnight storms will serve as a prelude to renewed activity developing across the Prairies on Monday
Potential Tropical Depression Emily was northeast of the Leeward Islands.
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
HALIFAX — On the night floodwaters swept through his Nova Scotia county, taking lives and tearing out bridges, Doug Pynch says he had trouble believing an emergency alert that flashed across his phone. It called for residents to evacuate to a civic centre in Newport, N.S., a community that was already seeing water accumulating in low-lying areas. The retired deputy fire chief said he soon found himself having to transport people in his large truck, as cars couldn't cross an intersection where wa
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes hi
Police who responded to reports of the bear posted the video.
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
PAVLIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — The summer winds carried the smell of burned grain across the southern Ukrainian steppe and away from the shards of three Russian cruise missiles that struck the unassuming metal hangars. The agricultural company Ivushka applied for accreditation to export grain this year, but the strike in mid-July destroyed a large portion of the stock, days after Russia abandoned the grain deal that would have allowed the shipments across the Black Sea without fear of attack. Men shir
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
We had a two-day break from the heat thanks to storms.
Arrest warrant issued for Butler County animal rescue owner following grizzly discovery
An Easton man says his wife was just feet away when a large tree came crashing down onto their home.
Hail and strong winds pelted parts of Ontario, Canada, on Friday, July 28, as an intense thunderstorm swept over the region, local media reported.According to Environment Canada, severe thunderstorm watches were issued in southern and eastern Ontario until late Friday afternoon.This footage was filmed by Chris Van der Vyver, who said it was captured in Ottawa on Friday, and told Storyful his car’s windshield was cracked by the hail. Credit: Chris Van der Vyver via Storyful
MOSCOW (AP) — Ten people — including three children — died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach inside the Mariy Chodra
Beijing recorded its heaviest rainfall this year as the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri passed through China's capital on Monday, forcing over 31,000 people to evacuate their homes in the city, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Heavy rain continued to fall in the capital as well as Hebei, Tianjin and eastern Shanxi as Doksuri dissipated over northern China, the China Meteorological Administration said. Doksuri is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and caused widespread flooding over the weekend in the southern province of Fujian, driving hundreds of thousands of people from their homes.
Passengers had to deplane from one aircraft that was waiting to take off on Friday after the cabin filled with smoke following a water leak.
An intense thunderstorm downed trees across Washington on Saturday, July 29.The National Weather Service issued multiple severe thunderstorm and special marine warnings for the DC area, warning of winds of up to 84 mph.DC Fire & EMS reported “317 storm related incidents between 5 PM and 8:45 PM” local time on Saturday.Video filmed by local resident Josh Stanton shows downed trees on Massachusetts Ave NW following the storm. Credit: Josh Stanton via Storyful
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.