‘More Than Pink’ walk raises funds, community support for breast cancer research

The Daily Beast

NBCDonald Trump may be looking down the barrel of 91 felony charges that could potentially carry a prison sentence of 641 years, but that doesn’t mean he can’t take a moment to admire Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) impressive physique. According to Seth Meyers, that’s just one of the many ways the former president has “weirdified” the Republican party.On Thursday, Meyers dedicated the bulk of his “A Closer Look” segment to the utter chaos that is the GOP and their ongoing and increasingly messy search