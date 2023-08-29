More people want a say in Arizona's Elections Procedures Manual
Every Arizona election worker follows a book of rules called the Elections Procedures Manual. The Secretary of State is in the process of updating it ahead of the 2024 election cycle. The first draft that was released triggered an avalanche of public input. There were more than 15 comments, ranging from Republican legislative leaders threatening to sue Secretary of State Adrian Fontes if he oversteps his authority, to voting rights groups saying the Secretary of State's Office needs to do more.