More officers could face charges in Tyre Nichols case
More officers from the Memphis Police Department could face charges in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols last month.
A “parasitic” benefits claimant who targeted a wealthy older woman after spotting her in the hot tub of their local swimming pool, fleeced her out of £284,000 and then killed her and buried her body, a court has heard.
Samson Price, 48, attacked an 18-year-old man who was previously arrested in connection with his son's drowning in Wigan.
An overhead "sky cop" camera offered the most thorough visual accounting of Tyre Nichols' beating; this time the criminals they stopped were cops.
Durham Regional Police have released the names of a man and woman found dead in a Bowmanville, Ont. home on the weekend, and say the woman was pregnant. The pair have been identified as Aram Kamel, 28, and Rafad Alzubaidy, 26, who was expecting a child. Kamel formerly went by the name of Aram Al- Kamisi. In a news release on Tuesday, police said homicide detectives are investigating. "There is no suspect information currently available; however, at this time this appears to be an isolated incide
The bodies of three missing men, Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker were discovered in an abandoned Highland Park apartment building.
Two teen girls who are charged with second-degree murder in connection with what police have called a "swarming" attack on Toronto man Ken Lee in December have been denied bail. Full-day bail hearings took place for both of the accused on separate days last month. Justice Maria Sirivar had reserved her decision on their respective releases until Tuesday. Four girls who are facing charges in the case have already been released on bail. The remaining two youths who have yet to have a bail decision
The Duchess of Sussex has lost a legal bid to avoid giving evidence in a defamation claim brought by her half-sister.
The medical examiner found out what was in a bottle of cloudy water that a Texas man downed after a jury handed down his guilty verdict.
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
New images of Gabby Petito show the 22-year-old’s face covered in blood and bruises after a domestic abuse incident that occurred during her ultimately fatal roadtrip with ex-fiance Brian Laundrie. The images were released by Ms Petito’s family attorney and were pulled off of her phone. The attorneys representing Ms Petito’s family first noted the photo’s existence in a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department.
Baldwin's lawyers argue that the prosecutor cannot serve as both a state lawmaker and a prosecutor simultaneously.
The 17-year-old girl’s body was found in an Indiana lake in 1975.
The U.S. Navy on Tuesday released the first close-up photos of operations to recover parts of the Chinese surveillance balloon shot down on Saturday. The photos show debris recovery efforts on Sunday off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Navy said. Divers were working to retrieve other parts of the balloon's payload assembly -- estimated to be the size of three buses -- that likely sunk to the bottom in about 45 feet of water in the area.
“It has been a long 28 years,” one of the victim’s sister said, media outlets reported.
Scottish police have defied Nicola Sturgeon’s sex self-ID drive by referring to a transgender butcher arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl as a man.
The driver was fined and sentenced to prison for bringing a gun to an airport in Mexico. He claims he forgot it was in his luggage.
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter were taken from Bristol to Dundee by a calculating killer she met on a dating site.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a proposal to modify Sam Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, despite an agreement between the FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and prosecutors to address potential witness tampering concerns. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan did not provide reasons for the denial, and said a hearing on bail remains scheduled for Feb. 9. A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.
Acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced arrests and criminal charges in multiple child sex abuse cases across the commonwealth.
The “unrelenting beating” happened 3 days before Nichols’ encounter with Memphis officers, a lawsuit says.