More than a million seek asylum as SCOTUS weighs Title 42
Nearly 1.6 million asylum applications are currently pending in the United States. That's the highest number on record. Border agents are encountering roughly 1,500 migrants around El Paso, Texas every day. The influx of migrants comes as the Supreme Court weighs whether to lift Title 42, a controversial pandemic-era policy, that allows border personnel to quickly expel migrants at the border over public health concerns. The court put a temporary hold on lifting Title 42 on December 19. The Biden administration has asked the court to end the policy, but right now, it's unclear when SCOTUS might issue a ruling.