More mild temps before heat returns
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how cool it could get this week and when triple digit temps will return to Northern California.
KCRA 3 Weather meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how cool it could get this week and when triple digit temps will return to Northern California.
Residents of Osoyoos, B.C., breathed a sigh of relief on Sunday after watching a rapidly spreading wildfire dance on the edges of their southern Okanagan community for hours, only to retreat as shifting winds pushed the flames further afield. The Eagle Bluff wildfire was burning about four kilometres from the town adjacent to the U.S. border on Sunday, with the B.C. Wildfire Service saying it blew into Canada from Washington State late the previous day. Fire Information Officer Shaelee Stearns s
Potential Tropical Depression Emily was northeast of the Leeward Islands.
DENVER (AP) — As Denver neared triple-digit temperatures, Ben Gallegos sat shirtless on his porch swatting flies off his legs and spritzing himself with a misting fan to try to get through the heat. Gallegos, like many in the nation's poorest neighborhoods, doesn't have air conditioning. The 68-year-old covers his windows with mattress foam to insulate against the heat and sleeps in the concrete basement. He knows high temperatures can cause heat stroke and death, and his lung condition makes hi
A fresh batch of thunderstorms will push through southern Ontario through Saturday morning, but will begin to clear out by the afternoon, making for a much more pleasant second half to the day
Widespread instability will give rise to scattered thunderstorms throughout the western Prairies on Sunday. Some of the storms could turn severe
Police who responded to reports of the bear posted the video.
OTTAWA — Power was restored to thousands of Hydro Ottawa customers by Saturday evening after the National Capital Region was hit by a series of severe thunderstorms. The utility initially reported about 4,600 customers were without power in Canada's capital after pounding rain, lightning strikes and hail hit the city on Friday afternoon. By Saturday evening, fewer than 400 customers remained without power. Hydro Ottawa says due to the extent of the damage from downed power lines and trees, it ma
A black bear in Alaska found an unconventionally cozy place to get some shut-eye.
‘Fox News Live’ co-hosts Molly Line and Griff Jenkins react to a study estimating 800 great white sharks have visited the shores of Cape Cod.
Humpback whales in Brazil were decimated by mass killings in the 1980s. After legal protections were introduced, they've repopulated.
Arrest warrant issued for Butler County animal rescue owner following grizzly discovery
MOSCOW (AP) — Ten people — including three children — died after high winds tore through central Russia, emergency services and a local official reported Sunday. Eight of the dead were part of a group of tourists camping close to Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region when the storm hit Saturday, Russia’s emergencies ministry said. The strong winds caused a large number of trees to fall in the area, including where the group’s tents had been pitched on a stretch of wild beach inside the Mariy Chodra
San Luis Obispo County analyzed the environmental impacts of the eventual dismantling of the nuclear power plant.
Scientists with the CSULB Shark Lab have observed more juvenile white sharks than ever before at SoCal beaches, yet there hasn't been an increase in shark bites.
An Easton man says his wife was just feet away when a large tree came crashing down onto their home.
Northern China on Sunday braced for potential floods from the Doksuri storm that caused havoc in southern areas, with residents in Beijing warned not to go outside due to expected record rains. Doksuri, though downgraded from a typhoon earlier in the day, is one of the strongest storms to hit China in years and has forced hundreds of thousands to evacuate in the southern province of Fujian after flooding. China's Ministry of Water Resources lifted emergency warnings about the potential for floods to the second-highest level for Beijing, Tianjin and the surrounding Hebei province, adding that several rivers in the region were expected to flood.
An intense thunderstorm downed trees across Washington on Saturday, July 29.The National Weather Service issued multiple severe thunderstorm and special marine warnings for the DC area, warning of winds of up to 84 mph.DC Fire & EMS reported “317 storm related incidents between 5 PM and 8:45 PM” local time on Saturday.Video filmed by local resident Josh Stanton shows downed trees on Massachusetts Ave NW following the storm. Credit: Josh Stanton via Storyful
Severe T-Storm Watch west of the metro Saturday morning
The news comes as the world continues to grapple with the loss of species linked to climate change.
Parts of the Atlantic Ocean are experiencing a marine heat wave. For the past several months, satellite data reveals that surface water temperatures have been running above normal. Much like on land, marine heat waves are stretches of unusually high temperatures. But as Sarah Gille of the Scripps Institution for Oceanography explains, the threshold for warming is much lower for the ocean. “On land, we talk about heat waves as being 10 or 15 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. And in the ocean, two degrees above normal can be a lot because it’s representing such a big volume of water,” Gille said.