More Marylanders call I-Team over Medicare fraud

More people are reaching out to the 11 News I-Team after its report about fraudulent charges to their Medicare accounts related to unwanted COVID-19 tests. As the I-Team reported on Tuesday, people are receiving COVID-19 tests in the mail that they said they never ordered. And, when they check with Medicare, they learn that Medicare has paid for all of the tests. Roger Gossett and another 11 News viewer told the I-Team they received a combined 66 boxes of COVID-19 tests they did not order or approve. Then, they found out that Medicare paid more than $6,200 for all those tests. And, while they're not paying for them directly, it's all taxpayer dollars.