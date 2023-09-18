More gorgeous weather in store...
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more dry and warm weather on the way...
We’re likely going to feel El Niño’s influence across Canada this winter, which could mean milder conditions for some and an active storm track for others
One of the systems is expected to impact parts of Florida, forecasters said.
There were as many as four earthquakes recorded off the coast of British Columbia Sunday morning, part of a swarm of more than 30 tremors that have been documented in the region since Sept. 14
Evacuation orders were issued for multiple B.C. regions Sunday, as wildfires continue to upend residents' lives well into September.The orders cover portions of central B.C., the Sunshine Coast, and the Okanagan region — which has already seen devastating fires that torched communities this year.Though the B.C. government ended its provincewide state of emergency Friday, officials have warned residents to be vigilant into the fall.The Sunshine Coast Regional District has declared a local state o
The rescue of a multi-million dollar boring machine trapped beneath a west Toronto street has been delayed again, with the city warning it might not be the last set-back before the project is wrapped.City staff told residents last month that the project, which was supposed to have been completed this fall, is instead expected be finished by December. Some additional restoration of the street — Old Mill Drive near Bloor Street West — will not take place until the spring."Everyone in the neighbour
High winds and heavy rain continue as Lee rolls through the Maritimes Sunday
The Weather Network's Mark Robinson examines the role water temperatures in the Great Lakes play in weather systems during fall and winter.
Hurricane Lee’s weeks-long journey catapulted the storm into weather history as one of only a handful of Category 5 hurricanes in the Atlantic
A group of men successfully helped a mako shark back into the water at a beach in Florida, on September 14, despite the distressed marine predator lashing out.The surreal scene recorded by Tina Fey on Pensacola Beach shows her husband, Josh, and two other men pulling the shark by its caudal fins towards the sea.As the the shark squirms and nearly mauls them, Fey can be heard yelling to her husband, “Babe it’s too dangerous, don’t be doing that!”The group, however, recoups and eventually pulls the shark into the water. The predator can be seen swimming away after a few seconds of recuperation.Fey told Storyful that she and Josh got married on Pensacola Beach a year earlier and had come down once more to celebrate their first anniversary. She said that she was swimming when her husband, “yelled at me to get out of the water,” upon spotting the shark, which swam onto the shore at fast speed and beached itself.“After a few seconds of seeing it struggle to get back in the water, my husband took charge to try to help it … after a few attempts and two others jumping in to help, they managed to get it back into the water”, Fey said. Credit: Tina Fey via Storyful
PEACHLAND, B.C. — An evacuation order has been issued for eight recreational properties due to the Glen Lake Wildfire, about 15 kilometres west of Peachland, B.C. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it also issued an evacuation alert for all areas south of Peachland Forest Service Road from the 5 kilometre marker to the boundary between the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Regional District of South Okanagan. It says that though the area is mostly used for recreati
When Julie Dorge heard rumours of a grizzly bear in her neighbourhood on Saturday morning, just minutes from the centre of the city of Quesnel in central B.C., she didn't believe them at first. There have been an unusual number of black bears downtown this year, in part because of drought and wildfires. But never, to Dorge's memory, has there been a grizzly bear.So when a neighbour hurried by with her dogs, warning of a grizzly roughly 10 houses away from Dorge's, the family photographer grabbed
Danielle Smith believes in a bright future for zero-emission vehicles, of the sort that virtually no one uses in Alberta today.Premier Smith, at right, and someone in a donair costume. (Flickr/Government of Alberta)Remember in the middle of Alberta's Hot Donair Summer, when the premier walked hand in hand with somebody in a buzzworthy government surplus costume through a food festival?She proudly commuted to Taste of Edmonton in a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle."They're pretty zippy. They w
The baby’s dad and big brother take turns holding it, the zoo said.
An alligator missing half of its jaw has been found in Florida.
Post-tropical storm Lee is moving through Nova Scotia and into New Brunswick, bringing high winds, heavy rains and power outages in its wake. Here are the latest developments. All times Atlantic unless otherwise noted: 12 a.m. Post-tropical storm Lee is about 91 kilometres south-southwest of Moncton, according to the latest update from Environment Canada, and will cross southeastern New Brunswick overnight before reaching Prince Edward Island early Sunday. Bands of heavy rain continue to pour ov
An upper level trough is responsible temperatures dipping down into the single digits this week. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's electric utility worked on Monday to restore outages affecting thousands of customers after post-tropical storm Lee blew through the Maritimes over the weekend, knocking down trees and power lines. The storm brought sustained winds with gusts reaching 100 kilometres per hour or more in some areas through Saturday and into Sunday, affecting about 280,000 customers, said Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s director of energy delivery. “We had nearly 24 hours where the storm ho
Just as the cleanup begins behind Lee’s strong winds and heavy rain, another tropical soaking is on the horizon for much of the region
Post tropical cyclone Lee continues to bring the threat of power outages and localized flooding to Atlantic Canada. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
CLEBURNE, Texas (AP) — Inside a bright greenhouse about an hour outside Dallas, workers in hairnets and gloves place plugs of lettuce and other greens into small plastic containers — hundreds of thousands of them — that stack up to the ceiling. A few weeks later, once the vegetables grow to full size, they’ll be picked, packaged and shipped out to local shelves within 48 hours. This is Eden Green Technology, one of the latest crop of indoor farming companies seeking their fortunes with green fac