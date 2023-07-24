More flee as Washington state fire tops 50,000 acres

STORY: The Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management team confirmed that the blaze - known as the Newell Road Fire - is the largest in Klickitat County history and remains zero percent contained.

The fire has destroyed several structures in the area and is threatening homes, farms, crops and livestock, solar and wind farms and a natural gas pipeline, emergency officials said.

The county is under a red flag warning with high winds and relative low humidity through 11pm local time, according to the National Weather Service.

Firefighters from across the region have descended on the blaze, burning just north of the Columbia River, which marks the state's border with Oregon. Officials have not said what caused the fire, and there have been no reports of injuries or deaths.