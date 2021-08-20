More fires, weather events cause strain on fire & smoke computers

Although the Dixie Fire remains top of mind for residents in Northern California — it’s not the only place where fires are burning. As of Aug. 13, fourteen states had more than 100 large fires. "There's more fires, is more data, data points to get into these web pages for those fire points," said Tom Renkevens, with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). "And so there's more information to be had. And so, so it's a more critical job. And a job is taking more time for analysts to do." See more in the video above.