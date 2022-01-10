'What More Could This Man Have Done?' Judge Asks in Djokovic Hearing

Supporters of world No.1 Novak Djokovic gathered outside a courthouse in Melbourne on January 10 as the player appealed against his deportation from Australia in the hope of staying to play in the Australian Open.

According to court filings, Djokovic’s lawyers say he was granted a visa on November 18. An exemption certificate was issued by Tennis Australia’s chief medical officer on December 30, they said.

The hearing on Monday was due to start at the Federal Circuit and Family Court at 10am but was delayed multiple times due to technical issues. According to local reports, Judge Anthony Kelly said a “professor and an eminently qualified physician have produced and provided to the applicant a medical exemption”.

“Further to that, that medical exemption and the basis on which it was given was separately given by a further independent expert specialist panel, established by the Victorian state government. And that document was in the hands of the delegate.

“And the point I’m somewhat agitated about is, was what more could this man have done?” Judge Kelly asked.

Footage by Slobodan Bendjo shows fans waving Serbian flags and dancing outside the Federal Circuit and Family Court in Melbourne. Credit: Slobodan Bendjo via Storyful