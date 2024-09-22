More concern about Lamar Jackson and Ravens or Prescott and Cowboys 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" crew on which has more concern about quarterback Lamar Jackson and Baltimore Ravens or quarterback Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys' — and perhaps the NFL's — biggest impending contract situation has finally been resolved.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows that team owner Jerry Jones loves to talk and dismissed his comments on contract negotiations as noise.
Before the deal was struck, Prescott had a conversation with Jerry Jones that triggered a four-letter reaction. “F***,” he said, unsure in what direction he was even exclaiming.
Energized Dallas raced to an early lead and were rarely bothered in Cleveland as Prescott's counterpart Deshaun Watson struggled.
The Chiefs barely, barely won in a thrilling opener at Arrowhead Stadium against Lamar Jackson and Baltimore
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 2 quarterback rankings.
The loss drops the Ravens' record against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to 1-5.
Jackson’s performance suggested that he’s still being counted on to be Superman at a time when the offense is supposed to be protecting him with more balance. We'll see if it was a Week 1 anomaly.
The NFL is cracking down on illegal formations in 2024. The Baltimore Ravens learned the hard way Thursday night.
Let's preview Week 1 from a betting perspective.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to get the inside scoop on the latest news around the NFL, including CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys, Jori's takeaways from her training camp tour stops in Philadelphia and New England and some head coaches who may be on the hot seat heading into the season.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Colorado beat Baylor 38-31 in overtime on Saturday night after Sanders' throw to LaJohntay Wester forced overtime.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Michigan’s win against USC, Oklahoma's loss to Tennessee and more.
Drake London scored a big touchdown on Monday. Neither he, the Falcons nor the NFL are happy with what he did next.
Carr promised his family he would do the MJ move if he scored a touchdown this season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 3.
James Madison stunned previously undefeated North Carolina, blowing out the Tar Heels, 70-50, in Chapel Hill.
Chase believed officials should have called a hip-drop tackle penalty on the play.