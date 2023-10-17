More closures for I-80 in West Des Moines to remove rumble strips

The Daily Beast

Marco Bello/ReutersJust hours after a federal judge handed down a gag order which prohibits him from publicly targeting witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff, former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against the judge, likely violating the order almost immediately.He made the comments during a campaign speech in Clive, Iowa, calling the order “totally unconstitutional” while claiming that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s “whole life is not liking me.”Trump later said: “I am willing to go to jail if