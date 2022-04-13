More civilian bodies exhumed from mass grave in Bucha

STORY: Ukrainian officials say hundreds of civilians have been found dead since the Russians' withdrawal from Bucha.

The deputy mayor of Bucha has said 360 civilians were killed during the Russian occupation. Reuters could not independently verify those figures.

Russia, which has repeatedly denied targeting civilians since the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, has called the allegations that Russian forces executed civilians in Bucha while they occupied the town a "monstrous forgery" aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ukrainian and Western claims that Russia had committed war crimes as "fakes".

Reuters saw dead bodies in the town of Bucha but could not independently verify who was responsible for the killings. Ukraine says Russia is guilty of genocide and U.S. President Joe Biden has accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial.