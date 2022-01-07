More children hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated

An increasing number of Maryland children hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, something one mother now says she would have done differently. Dinora Lazo said her daughter, Jaliah, started feeling ill at the end of December but tested negative for COVID-19. Her symptoms didn't go away and she was recently admitted to Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center. With the spread of the omicron variant, Maryland is seeing an increasing number of children being hospitalized -- and many of them are unvaccinated.