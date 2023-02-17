More California homeowners eligible for financial assistance

Associated Press

Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. Over three quarters of Lebanon’s population of 6 million has been plunged into poverty, and the Lebanese pound lost about 97% of its value against the dollar. Lebanon's struggling banks, which have restricted cash withdrawals since late 2019, were shuttered for a tenth day on Thursday in what they call an “open-ended strike”, following a court case that ruled in favor of a Lebanese depositor demanding their trapped savings.