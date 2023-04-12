More beautiful spring weather
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about more beautiful spring weather on the way the next couple days
Enjoy this exceptional April warmth while you can in southern Ontario because if you're looking at the long-range forecast, you'll see a huge change coming for the start of next week
More photos of California's reservoirs show how this year's historic rainfall totals have replenished water levels in some drought-stricken areas.
An onslaught of atmospheric rivers hit California this winter, exposing the delicate balance of the systems that provide critical water and can prompt dangerous floods.
ELK VALLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA — High streamflow advisories have been issued for two more regions as heavy rain sweeps over British Columbia's southern Interior. B.C.'s River Forecast Centre added the advisories for the Similkameen and Okanagan regions after previously issuing bulletins for all of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver through to the Fraser Valley. Advisories are also in place for the Boundary and Kootenay regions where up to 50 millimetres of rainfall is expecte
Alberta will see an impressive weather divide across the province on Tuesday, with warmth in southern sections and heavy snow and chilly temperatures in the north
Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power. Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark. With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage. "We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or s
Large hailstones pummelled parts of El Reno, Oklahoma, amid severe thunderstorm warnings issued for the region on April 10.This footage, filmed by by Jaden Pappenheim captures a hail storm hitting the Grazinglands Research Laboratory in El Reno.The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area on Monday, warning of wind gusts up to 60 mph. Credit: Jaden Pappenheim via Storyful
MONTREAL — Quebec's power utility said Tuesday it was working to fix the most complicated damage after last week's devastating ice storm but couldn't put a timetable on when everyone would have power back. On Tuesday morning, about 16,000 customers were off the grid, and by early afternoon the number had dropped below 12,000, though there were some fluctuations. About half of those still in the dark were in Montreal. Hydro-Québec spokesman Francis Labbé said the remaining work is particularly co
Almost all customers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario have their power restored Monday morning following last week's ice storm, but thousands of households in Quebec are still waiting. As of 3 p.m. Monday, 4,961 Hydro-Québec customers in the Outaouais were still without power. Quebec was hit hardest by power outages, with about 1.1 million Quebec customers without power at the peak of the outage Thursday morning. More than 800,000 customers have had their power restored since, which Hydro-Quebec sa
“This is the whole reason for why we do what we do,” said Conn Cole, floodplain manager for the state of Florida.
State officials have released preliminary floodoing forecast for the San Joaquin Valley and Tulare Lake Basin due to a historic snowpack.
Gales of up to 60mph and heavy downpours are due to hit parts of the UK as a yellow weather warning is in place from this afternoon. The Met Office predicts strong winds will hit the west coast and Northern Ireland for 12 hours from 3pm. A second wind warning is in place for southwest England and south Wales from 6am on Wednesday until the end of the day.
Alberta will see a stark weather divide across the province Tuesday, with warmth and dry conditions in southern sections and snow and chilly temperatures in the north
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
University of WashingtonThe Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) is a massive fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California—and it’s the source of the vast majority of earthquakes and tsunamis in the region. In fact, scientists believe that the fault line will likely be the source of the next Big One, an anticipated megathrust earthquake so powerful it’ll wreak death and destruction the likes of which we’ve never seen before from a geological event.So, it goes without saying that