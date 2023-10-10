More airlines halt flights to Israel after attacks

STORY: Major airlines are halting or scaling back flights to Israel following the surprise attack by Hamas militants.

Around a half of scheduled services to Tel Aviv did not operate on Sunday (October 8), and a third were cancelled on Monday (October 9) by the evening.

Delta was among the latest to say it was cancelling flights to the country until the end of the month.

United and American Airlines have made similar moves, with many European carriers also scaling back services.

The moves led to confusion on Monday at Ben Gurion airport, Israel’s main air travel hub.

But one German traveller said there was no panic:

"Our flight is cancelled but we are staying calm and we are confident that we will get home, and it is an unfortunate situation but I know everyone is working hard to get everyone to the pace they need to.”

Israel’s El Al airline is the big exception to the cancellations.

It is laying on extra services to bring back Israeli reservists from around the world.

That as the country conducts the biggest military mobilisation in its history.

At the airport it wasn’t hard to find residents with family members on the way back:

"My 25 year old son who moved to America last year is returning to join a tank unit, he spent three years in the army as first sergeant and he felt like he needed to come home and defend his country.”

Air travel regulators in the U.S. and Europe have not, so far, ordered airlines to stop flying to the country.

Though Russia has banned night flights to Israel, citing an “unstable” situation.

Major U.S. cruise lines like Carnival have also adjusted itineraries to the area.