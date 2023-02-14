More than 4,800 cases of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church uncovered in Portugal

Reuters

For several weeks, members of the small Christian community in Jerusalem's Old City say they have felt under pressure from what they say is growing harassment and intimidation from violent Jewish ultranationalists. Earlier this month, a man later identified by church authorities as a Jewish radical was wrestled to the ground and detained after he allegedly vandalised a statue of Jesus in the Church of the Flagellation. "This is the church commemorating the suffering of Jesus, and exactly here, doing that is something very bad, very bad," said Father Eugenio Alliata, responsible for the archeological collections at Terra Sancta Museum.