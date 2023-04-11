More than 2K acres protected in Jefferson County for wildlife, outdoor rec

Storyful

A brown bear was caught on camera snooping around a home in Wrightwood, California, recently shared security camera footage shows.Andrea Davis Muir, who captured the footage, said she has two cameras set up outside of her home to capture any wildlife that might pass by.The footage shows the brown bear having a sniff around the back patio until Muir’s dog notices the visitor through the dog door and sounds the alert.Muir told Storyful the bear has visited her home before but this is the first time it got so close.“This bear visits often. Last year it sat on our wall for over an hour eating squirrel food. He always gets spooked by the lights coming on or the dog barking. This is the first time we’ve had it come into our yard,” Muir said.“We originally set up cameras to catch a mountain lion that was seen around town. When we caught the bear on camera we were amazed at how huge it was,” Muir added. Credit: Andrea Davis Muir via Storyful