More than 2K acres protected in Jefferson County for wildlife, outdoor rec
A group of conservation groups have protected a large swath of land in Jefferson County to support wildlife and future outdoor recreation opportunities.
A new business that offers tourists the chance to cage dive with great white sharks off the coast of Nova Scotia aims to combine research with the thrill of getting up close and personal with one of the planet's most fascinating fishes. Atlantic Shark Expeditions will run daily trips from the marina in Brooklyn, N.S., outside Liverpool, from Aug. 1 to the end of October. Customers will pay $395 each to go on the daylong trips, and can choose to view sharks from the boat or from a cage, where the
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So, if you've opened your electric bill...
Habib Ur Rehman was happy when workers finally arrived Monday to restore his power. Hydro-Québec trucks lined Ur Rehman's street in Gatineau, Que., on Monday afternoon, nearly a week after an ice storm tore through the National Capital Region and plunged tens of thousands of people into the dark. With no backup generator, Ur Rehman said all of the food in his fridge spoiled a few days into the outage. "We've thrown out a lot of food," he said, adding his family also has no water for laundry or s
Mississauga is encouraging its residents to see if they can find rare trees when they go for walks in local parks and neighbourhoods. In a news release on Monday, the city said Mississauga is home to about 2.1 million trees and some of them are rare. It said three rare species, Sassafras, Elms and Shagback Hickory, can be found on certain streets, in particular neighbourhoods and in groves in specific parks. "Trees range from coniferous, deciduous, flowering and fruit trees. You may have heard o
A brown bear was caught on camera snooping around a home in Wrightwood, California, recently shared security camera footage shows.Andrea Davis Muir, who captured the footage, said she has two cameras set up outside of her home to capture any wildlife that might pass by.The footage shows the brown bear having a sniff around the back patio until Muir’s dog notices the visitor through the dog door and sounds the alert.Muir told Storyful the bear has visited her home before but this is the first time it got so close.“This bear visits often. Last year it sat on our wall for over an hour eating squirrel food. He always gets spooked by the lights coming on or the dog barking. This is the first time we’ve had it come into our yard,” Muir said.“We originally set up cameras to catch a mountain lion that was seen around town. When we caught the bear on camera we were amazed at how huge it was,” Muir added. Credit: Andrea Davis Muir via Storyful
Wildlife officials are asking the public to report any information on the incident.
University of WashingtonThe Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) is a massive fault line stretching from Vancouver Island to Northern California—and it’s the source of the vast majority of earthquakes and tsunamis in the region. In fact, scientists believe that the fault line will likely be the source of the next Big One, an anticipated megathrust earthquake so powerful it’ll wreak death and destruction the likes of which we’ve never seen before from a geological event.So, it goes without saying that
Sightings may be influenced by ocean warming linked to El Niño Southern Oscillation events
The bowfisher said he “just got lucky.” Officials say bowfishing “is harder than you might think.”
“Her role in helping to keep the species alive in the wild will not be forgotten.”
Alberta will see a stark weather divide across the province Tuesday, with warmth and dry conditions in southern sections and snow and chilly temperatures in the north
By Jaymie White Local Journalism Initiative Reporter PORT AUX BASQUES — On Thursday, Mar. 30, 2022, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) issued a release announcing there would be no directed commercial or bait fishing for southern Gulf spring herring and the closure of the Atlantic mackerel commercial and bait fisheries in Atlantic Canada and Quebec. DFO discussed the decision at length, stating the measures they had implemented in an attempt to rebuild both fish stocks had been
MONTREAL — Quebec's power utility said Tuesday it was working to fix the most complicated damage after last week's devastating ice storm but couldn't put a timetable on when everyone would have power back. On Tuesday morning, about 16,000 customers were off the grid, and by early afternoon the number had dropped below 12,000, though there were some fluctuations. About half of those still in the dark were in Montreal. Hydro-Québec spokesman Francis Labbé said the remaining work is particularly co
The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority is sticking to its position, claiming the shifting of a stream within the provincially protected Greenbelt to make way for a massive warehouse in Caledon will be “ecologically beneficial”, despite a report from its own staff detailing the potential problems around altering a natural watercourse. In 2021, a Minister’s Zoning Order (MZO) was requested by the Town of Caledon to expedite the planning process for a 2.2-million-square-foot warehouse at Dix