More Than 2000 Residents Evacuated as Black Smoke Billows From Richmond Industrial Fire

Officials warned residents in Richmond, Indiana, to stay away from debris coming from the site of a large and potentially toxic industrial fire that began burning on Tuesday, April 11.

Video recorded by Kevin Shook from Global Media Enterprise on Wednesday, April 12, shows thick black smoke billowing from the fire.

Wayne County Emergency Management Agency said it was “unknown what chemicals may or may not be in the debris" from the fire, which started on April 11. Evacuations were issued for the area on April 11 and remained in place on April 12.

The City of Richmond said the Environmental Protection Agency would continue to monitor the air quality and anticipated “seeing more smoke at ground level” as it continued to burn.

Media, citing authorities, reported the evacuation zone impacts approximately 2,011 residents. Credit: Kevin Shook Global Media Enterprise via Storyful

