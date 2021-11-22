More than 20 Injured After SUV Speeds Through Parade Route in Waukesha, Wisconsin

Police said more than 20 people were injured when a vehicle drove through a parade route and into crowds gathered on Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on November 21.

Video streamed live to Facebook by the City of Waukesha captured the moment a red car speeds through the Christmas parade.

Video filmed by attendee Bartolome Jesus shows the red SUV speeding down the parade route. The video also shows discarded chairs and emergency responders tending to the scene on Main Street.

This is a developing story. Credit: Bartolome Jesus via Storyful