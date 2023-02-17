More Than 12 Inches of Snow Falls in Northern Maine as Winter Storm Hits Region

More than a foot of snow fell by 4 pm in Caribou, Maine, on Friday, February 17, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported, as a winter storm affected the area.

Video posted by the NWS Caribou on Friday shows heavy snow falling in Caribou.

The NWS Issued a winter storm warning for northern Maine until Friday night. Credit: NWS Caribou via Storyful

