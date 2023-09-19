More Than 100 People Arrested After Climate Protest in New York City

More than 100 climate activists were arrested after protesting in Lower Manhattan, New York, on Monday, September 18.

Demonstrators blockaded the Federal Reserve Bank and called for an end to funding for coal, oil and gas.

Organizers originally planned to march on Wall Street, but chose the Federal Reserve Bank as they blamed the banks for funding projects contributing to climate change, local media reported.

Footage posted by Extinction Rebellion NYC shows climate activists being handcuffed by police and chanting “fossil fuels have got to go!”

Officers stood opposite the protestors and played a prerecorded message which stated “you are unlawfully obstructing pedestrian traffic. If you refuse to disperse, you will be placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.” Credit: Extinction Rebellion NYC via Storyful