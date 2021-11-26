More than 100 firefighters battle Los Angeles building blaze
The Los Angeles Fire Department says more than 100 firefighters are battling a blaze at large commercial complex in the Central-Alameda neighborhood.
With the Raptors nearing full health for the first time this season, Nick Nurse will have plenty of options to experiment with.
The Cowboys and Raiders played a Thanksgiving thriller.
Miss the game because of a turkey nap? You didn't miss much.
Tim Hortons Field will be the site of Canada's home World Cup qualifier against the United States in January, the Canadian Soccer Association said Thursday.
James told reporters that he accidentally "grazed" Stewart's face.
A look back at Canada's Olympic hockey uniforms over the years.
Retired Saints quarterback Drew Brees finally got a send-off from a packed and loud Superdome.
Justin Cuthbert talks bets, hedges and options in the NHL futures market after sportsbook re-set the odds on an idle day in the league schedule.
Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
There weren't many warm feelings between the Raiders and Cowboys.
The Lions got a Thanksgiving game, but fell short of a win.
From Chris Bassitt to Jose Ramirez, the Blue Jays should have some great options to bolster their roster via trades this offseason.
An upstart AFC contender hosting the defending Super Bowl champions headlines a very intriguing Week 12 slate of games in the NFL.
A new variant identified in South Africa prompted a travel ban by the UK and a scramble from athletes competing in the country.
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea left back Ben Chilwell will be sidelined for six weeks but could face surgery and a longer layoff if his injured knee doesn't improve, manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday. The 24-year-old England international sustained an ACL injury Tuesday in Chelsea's 4-0 victory over Juventus in a Champions League game at Stamford Bridge. “He has a partial injury of his ACL and the decision is to treat it conservatively,” Tuchel said. “The next six weeks will tell the story, actually, if
The Raiders have had a topsy-turvy season. We have some ideas how they might leverage the 2022 NFL draft to help matters this offseason.
Refresh your workout routine with new gear and enjoy stellar Black Friday savings.
The MWC showdown is one of 16 FBS games on Black Friday.
PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech court convicted a former head of the country’s soccer association for fraud on Friday and sentenced him to six years in prison. Prague’s Municipal Court also fined Miroslav Pelta 5 million Czech crowns ($220,000) and banned him from an executive position in corporations for five years. In the same case, the court sentenced Simona Kratochvilova, a former deputy education minister, to six-and-a-half years in prison, banned her from working in state offices for six years and f
We've reached the final weekend of the college football regular season and there's so much on the line.