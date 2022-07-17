More than 10,000 Hectares Burnt by Gironde Wildfire

Wildfires in the Gironde region of Southern France have spread to over 10,000 hectares as of July 16, according to local firefighters.

Local authorities reported that 14,000 people had been evacuated from their homes and 1,200 firefighters were battling the wildfires.

In La Teste-de-Buch 3,400 hectares have burned and 10,000 people have been evacuated. In Landiras, 7,200 hectares have burned and 4,100 people have been evacuated. Credit: Sapeurs-Pompiers 33 via Storyful

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Man, 36, shot to death Friday night in Lowertown

    Ottawa police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was shot to death Friday night in Lowertown. The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Clarence Street at approximately 11:40 p.m. Vuyo Kashe, 36, was found on the ground and declared dead at the scene, police said. As of Saturday afternoon, police had not announced any arrests. The homicide unit has identified some video they were in the process of collecting Saturday afternoon, and investigators hope to speak to eyewitnesses. Anyone with

  • Anticipation builds as Sri Lanka waits for new president

    STORY: Currently, the former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, is serving as an interim leader to oversee the constitutional process to elect new leadership.But political watchers say the overthrow of the Rajapaksa, his brother and former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as well as another brother Basil under whose stewardship of the finance ministry the country fell into a financial and economic abyss, is far from enough to placate the nation."We need political stability to form the basis of our economic recovery. And political stability means you have to have leadership in the country that is trusted and people have confidence in it. That unfortunately is where Ranil Wickremesinghe falls short," says policy expert and veteran political analyst Pokiasothy Saravanamuttu.Wickremesinghe, who protesters want gone too, was selected as the ruling party's candidate for president on Friday (July 15), leading to the prospect of further unrest should he be elected. The opposition's presidential nominee is Sajith Premadasa, while the potential dark horse is senior ruling party lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma.The new president will inherit a country in crisis that is likely to see a contraction of more than six percent of the economy this year as the turmoil will affect discussions on financial relief with the International Monetary Fund, the governor of the country's central bank told The Wall Street Journal.

  • Drought in northern Mexico threatening livelihoods

    Restaurant owner Leticia Rodríguez celebrated the construction late last year of a new lakeside boulevard in this northern Mexico town that she hoped would draw more people to her business. A deepening drought in northern Mexico is not only making everyday life challenging for residents, but also in some cases is threatening their livelihoods. Last week, Mexico’s National Water Commission declared a drought emergency allowing the government to take steps to guarantee the water supply.

  • Walpole man missing since Saturday evening, police say

    Deane Ellsworth, 80, was last seen in the area of Reservoir Road in Walpole, according to police.

  • The Weeknd tour kicks off with an apocalyptic stadium rave in Philadelphia

    The Weeknd brought an apocalyptic rave to his stadium tour kickoff July 14 in Philadelphia, thrilling fans with a meaty set list and blinding lights.

  • Wildfire near Lytton remains out of control at 1,500 hectares in size: BCWS

    LYTTON, B.C. — British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River. This brings the total to four unit crews on site, and the service says 15 structure protection specialists and multiple helicopters are also being mobilized to help contain the blaze. It says there was minimal fire growth overnight Friday into Saturday as winds were c

  • 23ABC In-Depth: Abortion Rights in California

    Following the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, California's attorney general issued guidance on abortion rights and protections under state law.

  • 17-year-old injured in Avondale shooting on Reading Road

    A 17-year-old was injured in a shooting on Reading Road in Avondale. Cincinnati police said the boy had been hit multiple times and had life-threatening injuries.

  • Champion driver Bobby East fatally stabbed at gas station

    WESTMINSTER, Calif (AP) — Bobby East, a three-time USAC national champion driver, has died after being stabbed this week at a Southern California gas station. He was 37. The Westminster Police Department issued a statement Saturday identifying Robert John East of San Dimas as the person stabbed in the chest at a 76 gas station Wednesday. The statement said the stabbing suspect, Trent William Milsap, was shot and killed in Anaheim on Friday as officers tried to arrest him. Police say they have no

  • Youngkin shifts Virginia right, raising profile inside GOP

    RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — To promote the recently signed Virginia budget and its array of tax cuts, Gov. Glenn Youngkin hosted two high-energy campaign-style celebrations, complete with bright lighting, throngs of supporters and a booming playlist that harkened back to his winning run last year. Other bill signings and news conferences in Richmond have featured a similar flair, like a carefully staged gas-tax proposal announced at a gas station where Youngkin washed windshields for drivers. And in th

  • 2 people shot outside after-hours club in Calgary Saturday morning

    Police are investigating after two people were shot in Calgary Saturday. Calgary Police Staff Sgt. John Guigon says a woman and a man were shot outside the after-hours club Chip City, located at 6520 36 Street N.E. He says the call came in around 6 a.m. A man was shot at least four times; a woman was shot once in the abdomen and taken to Foothills Hospital by her friends, Guigon said. Both victims have undergone surgery and are now recovering, Guigon said. The man, who was in life-threatening co

  • Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

    PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece said Sunday they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but say there is still a lot of widespread ordnance, while Serbia's defense minister confirmed that all eight crew members had died in the crash. The An-12 cargo plane from Serbia flown by a Ukrainian aviation crew smashed into fields between two Greek villages late Saturday. Its fuselage dragged on the ground for 170 meters (nearly 1

  • 'Bang, bang': Children live and play near Ukraine front line

    The children flicker like ghosts on the empty playgrounds in weedy courtyards deep in a city whose residents have been told to get out now. Six-year-old Tania has no more playmates left on her street in the eastern Ukraine city of Kramatorsk. The remnants of a rocket from that attack bore the inscription in Russian: "For the children.”

  • Israel to boost Asia flights when Saudi Arabia opens airspace

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli airlines plan to expand and open new routes to India and other Asian destinations after Saudi Arabia announced it would allow unfettered access to its airspace, a move that would save fuel costs and reduce flight times. In the absence of open relations between the countries, however, and given talks on including Oman in the expanded corridor, Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said implementation could take several weeks at least. Prior to Riyadh's announcement on Friday, Israeli airlines could overfly Saudi territory to United Arab Emirates and Bahrain only.

  • Former NASCAR Driver Bobby East, 37, Dies After Being Stabbed at a Gas Station, Suspect Killed

    "The victim succumbed to his injury" after being transported to a local trauma center, Westminster authorities confirmed

  • See 31 Incredible Photos of White House Weddings

    Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi Biden will have a White House wedding reception in November. Here, look back at some of the most famous White House weddings in history.

  • France races to record memory of Jewish roundup

    STORY: When the Paris police came knocking on July 16, 1942, Joseph Schwartz, then 15 years old, was no longer at home. Forewarned, he and his father Lejbus had gone into hiding.Earlier roundups of French Jews had only targeted men, so he assumed his mother Ruchla and younger brother Paul would be safe.But the net had widened. That day and the next, entire families were snatched from their homes in the largest mass detention of Jewish people by French police in collaboration with Nazi occupiers.Among them were Ruchla, Paul and Lejbus, who turned himself in to police, hoping it would spare his wife and child. Joseph would never see them again.“I didn’t know where to go. I was in an altered state, I didn’t know where I was at. You leave your parents one day, everything is fine. They kiss you, they tell you, ‘take care of yourself,’ and the day after, there is nobody left.”Around 13,000 people were taken to the Winter Velodrome south of Paris before being sent to concentration camps across Europe.As France commemorates the 80th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup, authorities are in a race against time to collect witness accounts from elderly survivors like Schwartz.“There aren't many of us left, people my age. I was 15 at the time, I am 95 now.”The Shoah Memorial in Paris, which collects archives on France's holocaust victims, has launched an appeal to reach the last witnesses and survivors.Though many stories have been lost, they keep coming in, says Lior Lalieu-Smadja, who is head of documentation.“It’s a bit crazy because we always think we’re done obtaining documents. At the memorial, we have millions of archives, thousands of photographs, but documents keep coming in. The last witnesses we had were people who had never talked about it - we’re 80 years after the events, and we can wonder, ‘Do they still have memories of all that?’ Yes, they still have memories of all that, it’s extremely fresh.”Looking back on it now, the thing that shocks Schwartz most is the fact that the police were granted medals for resistance after the liberation of Paris."Preserving the memory is always necessary for a nation. Hiding the dark days of a country brings nothing to the future of that country."

  • First Nation leaders seek 'healing' from pope apology

    STORY: Pope Francis will visit Canada July 24-30 in a trip during which he is expected to personally apologise for the Catholic Church's role in running residential schools.Chief Tony Alexis, of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation, acknowledged the Pope's apology might not be enough to heal wounds.About 150,000 children were taken from their homes and sent to residential schools. Many were subjected to abuse, rape and malnutrition in what the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 called "cultural genocide."

  • CloseUp: Hutchinson will be ‘testing the waters’ in New Hampshire

    CloseUp: Hutchinson will be ‘testing the waters’ in New Hampshire

  • Pope hopes Canada trip will help heal 'evil' done to indigenous people

    Pope Francis said on Sunday his trip to Canada next week will be a "pilgrimage of penance" that he hopes can help heal the wrongs done to indigenous people by Roman Catholic priests and nuns who ran abusive residential schools. The July 24-30 trip will include at least five encounters with native people as Francis makes good on a promise to apologise on their home territory for the Church's role in the state-sanctioned schools, which sought to erase indigenous cultures. "Unfortunately in Canada many Christians, including some members of religious orders, contributed to the policies of cultural assimilation that in the past gravely damaged native populations in various ways," Francis said at his weekly address to people in St. Peter's Square.