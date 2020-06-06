More than 1,000 people stage "die-in" in Sacramento

KCRA - Sacramento Videos

More than 1,000 people gathered in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento on Friday and staged a die-in, demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The group began gathering around 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of Greenhaven Drive and Lori Court. The die-in was organized by Black Lives Matter–Sacramento and held near Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg's home. Get the full story in the video above.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next