More than 1,000 people stage "die-in" in Sacramento

More than 1,000 people gathered in the Pocket neighborhood of Sacramento on Friday and staged a die-in, demanding justice for George Floyd, a Black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis. The group began gathering around 5:30 p.m. in the intersection of Greenhaven Drive and Lori Court. The die-in was organized by Black Lives Matter–Sacramento and held near Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg's home. Get the full story in the video above.

